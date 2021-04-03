Metro Detroit weather: Mild to cool Saturday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening and your Easter holiday weekend, Motown.

We remain mild while the sun is up, this evening. After it sets, it becomes cooler. Chilly tonight but not as cold as this morning or previous nights. Easter Sunday will be warmer. Needed rain showers are sprinkled about next week.

Saturday evening will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool. There’s a chance of a sprinkle, especially north of Hall road and into the thumb. It will be dry and cool to mild outside Little Caesars Arena when the Detroit Pistons host the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. Temperatures will be in the low 60s at dinnertime, then the 50s.

Sunset is at 8:02 p.m.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and mostly clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the middle 30s.

Mars will be visible in the west-northwestern sky as skies clear before midnight, tonight. The sight of Jupiter and Saturn will inspire the scientist or engineer in your heart and home, before dawn, as they rise in the east-southeastern sky.

Ad

Happy Easter, Sunday! Southwesterly wind will bring in milder and warmer air. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle and upper 60s.

Monday will be partly sunny and mild. Daytime temperatures were 65°F.

Tuesday will have increasing clouds with scattered showers possible. Some remains warmer than average with high temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and mild. Highs will be in the low and middle 60s.

Thursday will have a chance of showers with the temperatures reaching the upper 60s in the afternoon.

Friday and next Saturday will be cooler. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60°F under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers are possible.

Marine Forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: WSW 6-12 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 38 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 2-6 knots; Waves: 0-1 foot. Water Temps: 38 degrees.

Ad

Lake St. Clair

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: WSW 6-12 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 35 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 2-6 knots; Waves: 0-1 foot. Water Temps: 35 degrees.

Lake Huron

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: WSW 6-12 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 34 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 2-6 knots; Waves: 0-1 foot. Water Temps: 34 degrees.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.