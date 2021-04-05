Metro Detroit weather update: April 5, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 5, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Unsettled weather this week
- A large upper-level low over Nova Scotia is keeping our weather very unsettled most of this week. This large upper-level low is not moving much this week, acting to block the flow of the atmosphere. This blocking is keeping a stationary boundary near us, and that’s serving as a focus for rain chances most of this week.
- It looks like we’ll be mainly dry through Wednesday, but a few showers will be in the area and we can’t rule out a few making their way into SE MI.
- Better rain chances return Thursday and into the weekend.
Staying above normal
- Normal high this time of the year is in the middle 50s. But we’re looking to see highs in the 70s most of this week and the 60s this weekend.
Other headlines
Average last snow
- The average last measurable snow (.1 inch or more) in Detroit is on Thursday.
Sunrise at 7 a.m.
- The sunrise is at 7 a.m. on Saturday. Getting earlier and earlier.