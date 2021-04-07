Metro Detroit weather update: April 7, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 7, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Stray shower mainly west Thursday evening
- Most/if not all stay dry, but areas mainly west of US-23 could see a stray shower or two this evening.
Showers and storms later Thursday
- Showers and storms are looking likely.
- Starting around 2 p.m. and ending before midnight.
- Locally heavy downpours likely and strong gusty winds within thunderstorms will be the biggest concerns.
More rain this weekend
- A few showers are possible Friday, but the better chance for more organized rain returns Saturday evening into Sunday.
Record warm Wednesday?
- Record for Wednesday is 83 degrees. It’ll be close.
Other headlines
Strong storms in the south on Wednesday
- Wednesday is yet another day of strong storms, including tornadoes in the south.