Metro Detroit weather update: April 7, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 7, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Stray shower mainly west Thursday evening

  • Most/if not all stay dry, but areas mainly west of US-23 could see a stray shower or two this evening.

Showers and storms later Thursday

  • Showers and storms are looking likely.
  • Starting around 2 p.m. and ending before midnight.
  • Locally heavy downpours likely and strong gusty winds within thunderstorms will be the biggest concerns.

More rain this weekend

  • A few showers are possible Friday, but the better chance for more organized rain returns Saturday evening into Sunday.

Record warm Wednesday?

  • Record for Wednesday is 83 degrees. It’ll be close.

Other headlines

Strong storms in the south on Wednesday

  • Wednesday is yet another day of strong storms, including tornadoes in the south.

