Metro Detroit weather: Thunderstorm threat before soggy weekend

DETROIT – We’re heading into a mostly soggy weekend, but before that, the thunderstorm threat isn’t zero for Friday evening.

Stormy finish

So the chances aren’t high, but it’s possible to see a few storms Friday evening. We’re under a marginal risk for severe storms. That’s the lowest classification on the severe risk scale from the storm prediction center, so like Thursday, many of us might not see a strong storm (or one at all). But there are enough ingredients that the potential for a damaging wind gust is there.

Chances look a bit higher in the North Zone. We should be in the clear after midnight and start the weekend dry.

Plenty of rain

We won’t finish dry, though. The rain forecast for Saturday night through Sunday has been remarkably consistent over the last few days. Expect heavy rain Saturday night, with a break early Sunday morning before lighter rain returns in the afternoon.

Some of that will linger through midday Monday. Total rainfall will top one inch in spots.

Ad

Wet week ahead

Tuesday is the only day in the next workweek without a rain chance. So despite the moisture deficit for the winter and early part of spring, we’re about to make a huge dent in that.

Track the radar: