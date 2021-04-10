Metro Detroit weather: Rain arriving, mercury falling Saturday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

Rain is crossing the Ohio Border, then I-94 this evening. Wetter, cooler conditions overtake the entire region by nightfall. Some of the heaviest rain will fall overnight. Tomorrow will be wet and chilly. Drier weather returns by the middle of next week.

Saturday evening sees a shield of steady rain move north from our southern state border through all of Southeast Michigan. Light to moderate rain will fall with some thunder and lightning. We go from warm 70s to cooler 60s in an instant when rain begins falling.

Saturday night will be rainy chillier. Heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible after midnight. As much as a half inch of rain or more of rain is possible by dawn. Temperatures fall to near 50 degrees by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be cloudy, wet and chill all day. The soggiest time of day is in the morning with steady rain rotating north from Detroit to I-69 to The Thumb. Late morning and early afternoon will be “drier” with scattered sprinkles. The ground remains squishy. Sunday afternoon will have rain showers redevelop, and it remains chilly. Temperatures hover around 50 degrees all day.

Monday will be partly sunny and mild. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 60s. Scattered showers are possible.

Showers will be on and off through Wednesday, but neither Tuesday nor Wednesday will be washouts. Both days will be cooler, again, with highs near 60 degrees.

