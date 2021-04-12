Metro Detroit weather: Cooler week as damp and dreary conditions settle in

DETROIT – Remember when it was 81 degrees last week? This forecast has nothing of the sort.

Cooler week

Temperatures are continuing their downward trend, but even though we’ll be more than 20 degrees cooler than some of our summer teasers last week, we still might stay above normal even at our coldest points in the forecast.

Highs slip from the mid-60s on Tuesday to the mid-50s on Wednesday and Thursday. Those numbers will be a couple degrees below seasonal norms. But the morning lows might be at or above the normal lows in the upper 30s.

It’s safe to say we’ll be near normal for midweek temperatures.

Damp and dreary

Tuesday will be the driest day of the next few, but a stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring scattered light showers at times throughout the day. That, along with plenty of clouds and cool temperatures, won’t win any beauty contests.

Rain totals won’t amount to much -- just expect pesky drops to follow us around.

Improved weekend

Temperatures recover a bit by Friday, as highs return to the low 60s. That’s where we’ll stay through the weekend. Morning lows will creep up to the low 40s. Skies will stay dry Friday and Saturday, with a chance of rain by Sunday.

Expect a mostly dry weekend with temperatures slightly above normal for mid-April.

