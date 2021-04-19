Metro Detroit Weather: Accumulating snow on the way

I discussed the snow scenario in my weather article on Friday, and there’s actually very little change to my overall forecast philosophy. Here’s a rundown of what to expect:

A cold front – the front edge of a much colder air mass – will approach our area later today. Ahead of the front, we’re still in the milder air mass, so morning sunshine will boost temperatures to near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius) by noon. Afternoon temperatures will start dropping across the western part of our area during the afternoon, while reaching the low to mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius) in the east. Scattered light rain showers will also develop this afternoon ahead of the front. Southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph will shift to the west after the front passes by.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:46 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:20 p.m.

Showers end after the frontal passage, so we’ll be dry Monday night, and much colder as temperatures drop into the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius) by Tuesday morning. Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Ad

Here’s Come the Snow

We start our Tuesday dry, then light rain and possibly some wet snow develop during the afternoon. Highs only in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius). As I mentioned on Friday, solar radiation (even with the clouds) will prevent snow accumulation during the daylight hours on Tuesday. However, once we lose that radiation and temperatures cool Tuesday night, we’ll see a changeover to all snow, and it could become moderate to heavy at times. Keep in mind that snow accumulation will occur very quickly on the grass and elevated surfaces, such as decks, patio furniture, and barbecues, but will initially melt on pavement since the surface temperature is well above freezing. Over time, snow will cool the pavement and a slushy accumulation will begin there.

There are still some important differences in the computer models, but I think I have a reasonable handle on how this will play out: the heaviest snow will fall across the southeastern half of the area, with between three and five inches of snow expected on elevated surfaces . We won’t see as much on the pavement, but it’ll still be messy driving later Tuesday night. The northwestern part of the area will see snow amounts drop off rapidly the farther northwest you go, with areas from Sanilac County through Lansing getting very little snow.

Ad

Another important part of the Tuesday night forecast is that low temperatures will drop to near 30 degrees (-1 degrees Celsius). As I warned several weeks ago, early spring warmth may feel nice, but it gets the growing season started too early, which can be negatively impacted by later freezes. And that’s what we’ll get Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

Wednesday itself will start mostly cloudy, then become partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the low 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Saturday starts dry, then rain potentially develops during the afternoon. Highs near 60 degrees (16 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Becoming partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs near 60 degrees (16 degrees Celsius).