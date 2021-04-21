Metro Detroit weather: Freeze warnings remain in effect overnight

DETROIT – Freeze warnings remain in effect through Thursday morning as we struggle to reach normal temperatures for late April.

Deeper chill

Expect even colder starts Thursday as clouds clear out overnight. Temperatures will range from the low and mid-40s outside the Metro Zone to near 30 along the east side.

Wind chills are headed to the teens in much of the area, so don’t let the morning sunshine fool you when you walk out the door.

Temperatures will climb about 25–30 degrees during the day, getting us to the mid-50s by afternoon.

Half wet weekend

Our next round of precipitation will be all rain, and there will be plenty of it Saturday. This system looks earlier and earlier with each new batch of data. So we’re now expecting to see showers by late morning. Rain will hang around through the afternoon and overnight.

This is going to be more than a few passing showers. Total rainfall might reach an inch in some locations. Temperatures will be close to, but slightly below, normal in the afternoons. Highs both days will reach the upper 50s, with morning lows starting in the 40s.

Warmup in sight

We can finally see some well-above-normal numbers in the 10-day forecast.

Tuesday and Wednesday of next week will get us to the mid-70s. It doesn’t look like it will be coming with a ton of sunshine, however.

We will probably be dealing with rain by the evening hours of next Wednesday. At least it’s not snow, right?

