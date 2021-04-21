Metro Detroit weather update: April 21, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 21, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local Forecast
Few flakes, drops rest of today
- There are a few flakes flying on the western half of the state. Some of this may creep into Southeast Michigan, but not really expecting much. Little to no impact from this.
Another frosty night then warming up
- Temperatures overnight drop into the 20s.
- Freeze warning continues until 8 a.m. Thursday.
- We warm back into the 60s this weekend and next week. Even have some 70s in the 7-day forecast.
Rain this weekend
- Showers are expected Saturday, keep the umbrellas handy.
- Better weather expected Sunday.
Other Headlines
Earth Day
- Thursday is Earth Day
2011 Super Outbreak anniversary
- The anniversary of the 2011 Super Outbreak is Sunday through Wednesday of next week.
- The outbreak produced 360 tornadoes over the course of these days, killed 324 people and injured more than 3,000.
mudgposter
The weeping Cherry was in full bloom when it was covered by snow last night.
0
0
West Bloomfield Township
mudgposter
Our Cherry tree covered with blossoms that are almost ready to open was covered by last night’s snow.
0
0
West Bloomfield Township
Pins User
The snow storm caused considerable damage on our farm to a majority of our evergreen trees
0
0
Ann Arbor
mlm70041
3” of snow but no shoveling 👏👏👏
0
0
Riverview
rlpanch
Spring snow 💐❄️🌼
0
0
Wyandotte
Michael B. Chait
The Mini Snowman Rides Again, one more time this season today in West Bloomfield!!! ☃️🌨❄️📸🤨
0
0
West Bloomfield Township
suesz1
Snow on my daffodils!
0
0
Marine City