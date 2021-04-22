Metro Detroit weather: Cold start in the 20s, but maybe a shooting star?

If you are up before dawn, clear skies means that we can try to see some Lyrid meteors! We are near the peak of the annual Lyrid Meteor Shower and, to be perfectly honest, this is not the most spectacular meteor shower of the year…if we’re lucky, we can perhaps see a meteor every five to ten minutes. If you want to go out and try, face north and then look high up in the sky. Let me know on Twitter (@PGLocal4) if you see any!

But bundle up, as it’s a very cold start to the day, with most of us in the 20s (-4 to -2 degrees Celsius). As I warned last month when we were enjoying that unusual early spring warmth, that warmth got the growing season started earlier than it’s supposed to, and some fruit trees are already blooming. This freeze could kill those blossoms and ruin our fruit tree crop. We’ll know soon how much damage was done.

Ad

The day ahead will feature mostly sunny skies this morning, which will then become partly cloudy. Temperatures will rebound from yesterday’s low to mid 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius) to highs today in the low 50s (10 to 11 degrees Celsius). It’ll become breezy though, with a west wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:41 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:23 p.m.

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to start on Friday, then becoming partly cloudy (maybe even mostly cloudy by the end of the day). Highs rise further into the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Becoming cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

We potentially will start Saturday dry, so get out early if you’re a morning jogger because rain will develop. Most computer models bring in the rain by mid-to-late morning, and only one model holds it off until mid-afternoon. But that one model is the trusty ol’ European model. Right now it’s one against the rest, so plan at this point on rain most of the day, and I’ll update you on the timing tomorrow. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius) due to the clouds and rain.

Ad

Rain is likely Saturday night, but will end before dawn. Lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Sunday starts mostly cloudy, but we’ll see increasing sunshine through the day. Highs in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Back to Summer!

As promised yesterday, we then warm up big time next week. Think about this: we’ll go from snow this past Tuesday night to highs in the upper 70s this coming Tuesday! Which brings to mind one of my all-time favorite memes: