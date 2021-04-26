Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather: Calm before the warm

Monday highs reach mid 50s

Paul Gross
, Meteorologist

Happy Monday!

The cooler air mass that moved in on Sunday is still with us today, but it will be replaced by near-record heat on Tuesday!

Today’s sunrise was at 6:35 a.m.

Monday will feature at least partial sunshine, with highs in the mid 50s. It will be noticeably cooler near the Huron, St. Clair and Erie lakes (particularly Lake Huron) due to an east to southeast wind moving at 7 to 12 mph.

Monday’s sunset is at 8:27 p.m.

It will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy Monday night, with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast to south wind will blow at 5 to 10 mph.

Heating up Tuesday

Alright -- get ready for some serious heat on Tuesday.

