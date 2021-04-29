Metro Detroit weather: Finally, some much-needed rain

DETROIT – Good Thursday morning, Metro Detroit.

“Into each life some rain must fall.” Those lyrics come from Ella Fitzgerald and the Ink Spots, and they are “spot on” -- no pun intended (okay, okay, pun intended). As long as that rain doesn’t fall on the weekend, we’ll take it … especially now with a large chunk of southeast Michigan officially in moderate drought.

Thursday’s sunrise was at 6:31 a.m.

Today will be a showery day and, according to some computer models, we could potentially pick up around six-tenths of an inch of rain -- the best chance for this is south of M-59 / Hall Road / Highland Road. It’ll be a cooler day as well, with highs only in the upper 50s, but even cooler in the Thumb due to northeast to north winds blowing off of Lake Huron at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday’s sunset is at 8:31 p.m. -- that’s exactly 14 hours of daylight today. Except that we won’t see the sun.

Showers end Thursday evening, skies clear and it becomes breezy later at night. Lows will be in the low 40s, with wind from the northwest increasing to 10 to 15 mph by dawn.

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy and cool, with highs in the upper 50s. Wind could gust between 30 and 40 mph. Clear skies and slackening wind Friday night will allow temperatures to drop into the mid 30s in our Urban Heat Island, and to near freezing in our colder rural areas outside of the heat island. Frost is possible in those areas, but not another hard freeze like we had last week.

Weekend update