Cloudy icon
50º

Weather

Metro Detroit weather: Rain moves out, but temperatures keep falling

Most of us stay dry through weekend

Ben Bailey
, Chief Meteorologist

Tags: 
Weather
,
Forecast
,
Weather Center
,
Weather Forecast
,
Local
,
Local 4Casters
,
Detroit
,
Wayne County
,
Oakland County
,
Macomb County

DETROIT – As the rain moves out, temperatures continue to fall, and the coldest numbers will be below freezing in spots.

Few drops left

Widespread rain exits Southeast Michigan during the early evening Thursday. Anything left behind will be a rogue sprinkle overnight and into Friday morning, but most of us stay dry.

In fact, most of us will stay dry through the weekend, too.

Some evening showers might graze the North Zone on Saturday night. Otherwise, we’ll get much better chances of rain -- and plenty of them -- next week.

Swingin’ temps

The temperature swings will be very noticeable in the short term. Going from early-week 80s to highs in the 50s both Thursday and Friday.

Then, we’ll be back to normal by Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: