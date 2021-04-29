Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: April 29, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 29, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local Forecast

Rain Ending Today

  • Showers continue this afternoon but should (for the most part) be wrapped up around 7pm.
  • A sprinkle may pass by overnight and even early Friday, but much more dry time and clearing is expected.

Cooler and Breezy Friday

  • Winds will be gusting over 30mph at times Friday.
  • Highs will only be in the 50s again.

Frosty Start to the Weekend

  • Temperatures Saturday morning will be in the middle 30s in the metro zone… some other areas will be at/below freezing.

