Metro Detroit weather update: April 29, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 29, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local Forecast
Rain Ending Today
- Showers continue this afternoon but should (for the most part) be wrapped up around 7pm.
- A sprinkle may pass by overnight and even early Friday, but much more dry time and clearing is expected.
Cooler and Breezy Friday
- Winds will be gusting over 30mph at times Friday.
- Highs will only be in the 50s again.
Frosty Start to the Weekend
- Temperatures Saturday morning will be in the middle 30s in the metro zone… some other areas will be at/below freezing.