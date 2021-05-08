Metro Detroit weather: Becoming cloudy, chilly Saturday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening and Mother’s Day weekend, Motown.

Skies become overcast this evening, and it will be chilly. Chilly but not as cold as it has been, tonight. Rain moves in for Mother’s Day, and will be gone with sunnier skies and higher temperatures next week.

Clouds gather across all of Southeast Michigan, Saturday evening. Temps will be in the low and mid 50s.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and chilly for last minute Mother’s Day shoppers. Lows will be in the low 40s.

Happy Mother’s Day, Sunday! Plan indoor activities for Mom and you family as everyone celebrates. It will be cooler with rain returning, mainly south of 8 Mile Road. Highs will be in the low 50s to near 55 degrees with wet conditions.

Monday will be sunnier again with a bump in daytime temperatures. Highs will be near 60 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny and mild. The average high this time of year is in the upper 60s. Highs reach the low and middle 60s.

Thursday has a chance of showers with highs in the middle and upper 60s.

