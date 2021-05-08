Metro Detroit weather: Cool with more sunshine Saturday afternoon, showers closer to Lake Huron

Welcome to Saturday and Mother’s Day weekend, Motown.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds the rest of today with cooler-than-average conditions. Places closer to Lake Huron may have some raindrops fall. It will be chilly, tonight, with clouds becoming lower and thicker. Rain is possible, Mother’s Day, tomorrow.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly to partly sunny and a little milder. Temperatures will be below average by about 5 degrees. Afternoon temps will be near 60 degrees. Light rain showers are possible in St. Clair and Sanilac Counties.

Clouds gather across all of Southeast Michigan, Saturday evening. Temps will be in the low and mid 50s.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and chilly for last minute Mother’s Day shoppers. Lows will be in the low 40s.

Happy Mother’s Day, Sunday! Plan indoor activities for mom and your family as everyone celebrates. It will be cooler with rain returning, mainly south of 8 Mile Road. Highs will be in the low 50s to near 55 degrees with wet conditions.

Monday will be sunnier again with a bump in daytime temperatures. Highs will be near 60 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny and mild. The average high this time of year is in the upper 60s. Highs reach the low and middle 60s.

Thursday has a chance of showers with highs in the middle and upper 60s.

