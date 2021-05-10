Metro Detroit weather update: May 10, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 10, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local Forecast
Few Sprinkles Rest of Today
- There are a few light showers west of Jackson, but most of what’s falling is not reaching the ground.
- Some of this will try to work its way into the area this afternoon/evening, but we’re not expecting much of anything from this.
Few Showers Tuesday
- Better chance for a few showers in the afternoon and evening Tuesday.
- Starting in the north zone and working their way south.
Warming Trend in Place
- We’re in the 50s today, but each day in the next 7 we get a little warmer.
- By this weekend, we’re back in the 70s!
Other Headlines
Latest Last Snowfall
- Today is the anniversary of the latest last snow of the season.
- ½” fell on this day last year.
Normal High at 70°
- The normal high is at 70 degrees on Friday.