Metro Detroit weather update: May 10, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

Monday, May 10, 2021 weather forecast.
Monday, May 10, 2021 weather forecast. (WDIV-TV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 10, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local Forecast

Few Sprinkles Rest of Today

  • There are a few light showers west of Jackson, but most of what’s falling is not reaching the ground.
  • Some of this will try to work its way into the area this afternoon/evening, but we’re not expecting much of anything from this.

Few Showers Tuesday

  • Better chance for a few showers in the afternoon and evening Tuesday.
  • Starting in the north zone and working their way south.

Warming Trend in Place

  • We’re in the 50s today, but each day in the next 7 we get a little warmer.
  • By this weekend, we’re back in the 70s!

Other Headlines

Latest Last Snowfall

  • Today is the anniversary of the latest last snow of the season.
  • ½” fell on this day last year.

Normal High at 70°

  • The normal high is at 70 degrees on Friday.

