Metro Detroit weather: One more day of cold, then back to the good stuff

This cool stretch is really getting on some people’s nerves, but hang in there…the good stuff is just around the corner!

We are waking up once again to very chilly temperatures, but at least the day will start sunny like it did yesterday. Then, like yesterday, we’ll become partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon, scattered showers will pop up, and more of us won’t see one than will. If any particularly robust showers pop up, then a few of us may see a repeat of last Friday, with some harmless pea-size hail developing. Scattered as these showers may be, the shower risk is still there, so keep an eye on our app’s real-time radar if you have outdoor plans.

It’ll be breezy once again today, with northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, adding some chill to highs in the low to mid 50s (11 to 13 degrees Celsius). For perspective, today’s long-term average high is 69 degrees (20.5 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Today’s sunrise is at 6:16 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:44 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows in the low to mid 30s (0 to 3 degrees Celsius)…coldest, of course, in our typically coldest rural areas, where patchy frost is once again possible.

Let’s Get Happy !

Finally, Mother Nature grants us a reprieve, as we’ll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Wednesday through possibly Sunday! Highs will steadily climb…low-to mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday, upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) Thursday and Friday, and then low 70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius) for the weekend. Overnight lows will start off near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius) Thursday morning, mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius) Friday and Saturday morning, and then near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) Sunday morning.

You’ll notice that I’ve pulled the rain out of Sunday’s forecast. This morning’s computer models suggest a slowing of that next storm system, and hold off rain chances until Monday. Obviously, we’re still six days out, so I’ll have to monitor. But all signs are encouraging right now for a dry, mild weekend!

Ad

Important Reminder

Even though it’s been cool outside, please remember that the sun’s rays are quite strong now. The temperature has absolutely nothing to do with unprotective skin’s ability to burn if exposed too long. Make sure to wear sunscreen and a hat even if you’ll be out in the late morning / early afternoon sun for as little as 30 to 60 minutes (less if you are fair skinned). Remember: every sunburn you get ratchets up your chances of getting skin cancer. And trust me: as someone who has had cancer, I’ll just say that you don’t want to go down that road.