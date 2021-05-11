Cloudy icon
52º

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: May 11, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

Tags: 
Detroit Weather
,
Michigan Weather
,
Weather Update
,
Weather
,
Weather Center
,
Now
,
Winter
,
Forecast
,
Weather Forecast
Photo does not have a caption

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 11, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Few showers this afternoon/evening (Hail?)

  • A few spotty showers will move through this afternoon and early evening.
  • Moving from NNW to SSE.
  • Should be wrapped up by around 8 p.m.
  • With a low freezing level in the atmosphere, some areas may see something called GRAUPEL. This happened last week. It looks kind of like hail, but it’s not.

Warming trend in place

  • Another day in the 50s today, but we’re warming nicely the rest of this week.
  • By this weekend, we’re back in the 70s!

Other headlines

Normal high at 70 degrees

  • The normal high is at 70 degrees on Friday.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.