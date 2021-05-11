Metro Detroit weather update: May 11, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 11, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Few showers this afternoon/evening (Hail?)
- A few spotty showers will move through this afternoon and early evening.
- Moving from NNW to SSE.
- Should be wrapped up by around 8 p.m.
- With a low freezing level in the atmosphere, some areas may see something called GRAUPEL. This happened last week. It looks kind of like hail, but it’s not.
Warming trend in place
- Another day in the 50s today, but we’re warming nicely the rest of this week.
- By this weekend, we’re back in the 70s!
Other headlines
Normal high at 70 degrees
- The normal high is at 70 degrees on Friday.