Metro Detroit weather: Summer-like days with some midweek rain

DETROIT – All the heat we missed out on earlier this month was just on backorder, apparently. We’ve got some truly summer-like days just around the corner.

Midweek rain

Most of the forecast this week is dry. There are couple rain chances, however. Both will arrive during the middle of the workweek.

On Tuesday, we have a very slim shot at an afternoon shower.

On Wednesday, the chances are better, but any wet weather will be scattered and short-lived. In other words, we probably won’t see a good soaking. With temperatures climbing into the upper 70s, don’t be surprised to hear a rumble Wednesday.

July preview

High temperatures by Thursday cruise into the 80s. We’ll reach the upper 80s both Friday and Saturday.

Both days will be within spitting distance of records. Friday’s record is 92 degrees. Saturday’s record, which looks reasonably attainable, is 90. That entire stretch looks dry.

On Sunday, we’re anticipating more clouds, which will keep temperatures in the mid-80s. By the way, the record Sunday is 89 degrees, so that’s not really out of the question, either.

Normal highs this week are in the low 70s. The numbers we’re expecting by the end of the week are above our warmest normal high for the entire year, which is 84 degrees in mid-July.

Staying parched

Even those rain chances Wednesday, along with late Sunday, don’t promise much measurable moisture. Our drought situation is likely to get worse.

Monday promises more likely rain odds. Those are likely to be thunderstorms, which not everybody will see.

