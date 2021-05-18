Metro Detroit weather: Mild start with upper 70s later

There are no weather issues as you head out and about on this Tuesday morning around Metro Detroit. Skies are partly cloudy and there is no rain or fog around with temps in the upper 40s to low and mid 50s if you’re spending any time outdoors.

Sunrise is at 6:09 a.m.

We will see plenty of Tuesday sunshine mixed with fewer of those high thin clouds during the morning and early afternoon. The high clouds will increase and thicken later in the afternoon as highs hit the upper 70s and light winds SSE 5-10 mph. Some east side locations may stay slightly cooler with winds off Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair. No rain in the forecast today!

Sunset is at 8:51 p.m.

A warm front moves into SE Lower Michigan on Wednesday and will bring in more clouds and a few showers before the warm and muggy stuff settles in. Scattered showers both in the morning and later in the afternoon are possible with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but 80s are possible if we get some afternoon sun mixing in.

Thursday and Friday will be a taste of Summer in Mid-May here in Metro Detroit. High temps will be in the mid to upper 80s, flirting with 90F Thursday through Sunday nearing some local record highs. The big variable will be cloud cover possibly limiting temps on Friday and Saturday. Thursday looks great with mostly sunshine and mid to upper 80s. The humidity adds another layer Friday and Saturday as we approach 90F feeling even warmer. We’ll be on the lookout for shower chances, especially Sunday and Monday.

