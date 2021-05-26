Metro Detroit weather: Colder air invades for long stretch

DETROIT – Colder air invades Wednesday night and keeps us below normal for a while. You might be surprised how long that stretch lasts.

Heat is gone

Summer-like temperatures are a distant memory, and it doesn’t look like they’ll return for more than a week. We’ll wake up to the 40s across Southeast Michigan, but there are frost advisories posted for northern lower Michigan.

Highs will stay in the 60s on Thursday afternoon, but the coldest day of the forecast is Friday, when highs will only reach the upper 50s. From there, temperatures will start a slow climb for Memorial Day weekend.

Drought help

Wednesday morning’s rain was helpful, but nowhere near enough to bust our drought. Rainfall amounts were around a quarter-inch.

We’ll get another round Friday morning, and this could bring double what we just picked up. Models are suggesting totals for late Thursday night through Friday afternoon will top a half-inch in many locations.

Ad

South Zone locations, especially Monroe County, might see up to an inch of rain. Once we dry out Friday night, most of us stay that way until the middle of next week.

Holiday changes

The exception to our dry holiday forecast will be Saturday. As that Friday system exits to our south, it will drag a trough of low pressure behind it, which could brush our South Zone.

Don’t change any plans right now, but just be aware of the possibility.

Sunday and Monday look dry for everybody, but the entire holiday weekend will be below-normal.

Saturday’s highs will barely reach the low 70s. Sunday and Monday will get us to the mid-70s, and that might be the warmest numbers we see until next weekend, at least.

Track the radar: