Metro Detroit weather: Pleasant holiday

I’ve always said that, on a three-day holiday weekend, you do pretty well if you get best two-out-of-three – meaning two nice days out of the three.

So by this standard, we’re living large this Memorial Day weekend with two nice days in the bag, and a third coming today. We’ll have more clouds than we had over the weekend, but some of them will be mid and high-level clouds that allow fuzzy sunshine to get through. Combine that with highs in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius) and a southwest wind at only 5 to 10 mph, and we have all the ingredients for a pleasant day.

As you enjoy your holiday off, please pause for a moment and remember what this day is truly all about: honoring those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Nothing expresses this better than something that my neighbor, Troy, texted me last week:

Armed Forces Day is for those still in their uniform.

Ad

Veterans Day is for those who hung up their uniform.

Memorial Day is for those who never made it out of their uniforms.

Heartfelt gratitude to those of you who have served, and especially to those who never came home.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:00 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:03 p.m.

Mostly cloudy Monday night with lows in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 2 to 5 mph.

Partly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Tuesday night, with lows in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with a chance of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Shower and thunderstorm chances continue Wednesday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

Showers and thunderstorms are more likely on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius). Let’s hope we get some solid rain from this, because another hot, dry spell looms.

Ad

Showers end Thursday night, with lows in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

The upcoming weekend looks quite summery, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s (29 to 31 degrees Celsius).