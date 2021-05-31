Metro Detroit weather: Warm Memorial Day Monday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Memorial Day, Motown.

Filtered sunshine continues to warm us up for the rest of the afternoon. Commemorations and dedications that are outdoors should go off without a hitch. This evening will be warm for family gatherings and cookouts. Monday night becomes cooler. Tuesday will have more sunshine with higher temperatures. Our next chance of rain occurs Wednesday and Thursday. Then, Mother Nature ramps up the heat for beach-going weather Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Monday afternoon continues to have sunshine making its way through high mid-level clouds that steadily thicken. After high temperatures reach the low 70s, it will still be warm Monday evening. As people gather around the fire pit or the grill, skies we be mostly cloudy to overcast with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sunset is at 9:03 p.m. ET.

Monday night will be partly cloudy and cool. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s in the 50s.

Ad

Right when it gets dark at 10 p.m. ET, Monday, Mars and Venus are visible the west-northwestern sky if there are any patches of clear sky between the clouds.

As it remains dark between 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. ET, Tuesday, Jupiter and Saturn will be visible to the left of the moon in the southeastern sky.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, and it becomes warmer. A southerly breeze will help increase temperatures to the upper 70s with only a minor increase in humidity.

Wednesday will be warm and partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Afternoon rain showers move in from the south and southwest has high temperatures reach the low 70s.

Thursday has a better chance of widespread rain, Even a thunderstorm. It will be warm with highs near 75 degree Fahrenheit.

Friday becomes brighter and warmer. Daytime temperatures reach 80 degrees Fahrenheit or a bit more.

Pool weather and beach-going weather definitely arrive Saturday and Sunday. It will be partly to mostly sunny each day, and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Ad

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android