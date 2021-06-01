Metro Detroit weather: Another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine

It’s back to work for many of us, but what a pleasant Memorial Day weekend it was! The “first official weekend of summer” felt like spring but, as you’ll read below, the “second official weekend of summer” will feel a lot like the middle of summer…

But today will simply be yet another beautiful day, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 5:59 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:03 p.m.

Clouds will increase Tuesday night, especially in the south, with lows in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday will feature more clouds, with a scattered shower and possibly a rumble of thunder in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius).

Shower chances continue Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy with a possible shower on Thursday, and highs in the mid 70s (24 to 25 degrees Celsius). At this point, the computer models are backing off significantly on the amount of rain we could get Wednesday and Thursday. In fact, rain amounts now look to be well under a quarter-of-an-inch. That won’t cut it and, with another hot, dry stretch coming our way, drought conditions are going to worsen.

Becoming partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday with a couple of pop-up showers possible in the afternoon. Highs warm into the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

The weekend continues to look mostly sunny and hot, with highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius), and this pattern may be with us through Wednesday of next week.