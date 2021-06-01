Metro Detroit weather: Cool Monday night, warmer Tuesday

DETROIT – Welcome to Memorial Day, Motown.

Tonight will be cool, not cold, under the quilt of overnight clouds. Tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds with a high temperature above average after five days of it being below average. Rain returns Wednesday and Thursday with thunderstorms possible, too. Summer-like conditions arrive Friday and this weekend.

Monday night will be partly cloudy and cool. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s in the 50s.

As it remains dark between 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. ET, Tuesday, Jupiter and Saturn will be visible to the left of the moon in the southeastern sky.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, and it becomes warmer. A southerly breeze will help increase temperatures to the upper 70s with only a minor increase in humidity.

Wednesday will be warm and partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Afternoon rain showers move in from the south and southwest has high temperatures reach the low 70s.

Thursday has a better chance of widespread rain, Even a thunderstorm. It will be warm with highs near 75 degrees Fahrenheit.

Friday becomes brighter and warmer. Daytime temperatures reach 80 degrees Fahrenheit or a bit more.

Pool weather and beach-going weather definitely arrive Saturday and Sunday. It will be partly to mostly sunny each day, and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

