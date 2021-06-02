Metro Detroit weather: Rain on the way

It’s no secret that we need rain…badly. And rain is on the way, but some of us won’t get nearly as much liquid gold as others. Here’s the deal: low pressure now situated in Arkansas will track northeast across the Ohio Valley, spreading rain into southeast Michigan. We’ll start our Wednesday dry, with more clouds south and more sun north. Rain should move into the area during the afternoon (perhaps this morning near the state line), and spread northeast…then continue into Wednesday night. The farther southeast you are (i.e, southeast half of Wayne County, Monroe County), the better the chance you’ll see solid rain out of this…perhaps three-quarters of an inch to an inch. Hurray! However, rain amounts diminish the farther northwest you go, to the point where Howell likely gets only a little rain. Boo!

Temperatures today will rise into the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius) by early afternoon, then fall as clouds and rain increase…with the warmest temps lasting the longest in the north where you’ll see the sun the longest. Wind will blow from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Ad

Today’s sunrise is at 5:59 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:04 p.m.

Showers and possible thunderstorms continue Wednesday night, with more to the southeast and less to the northwest. Lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius). Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy on Thursday, with a scattered afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday with a scattered afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

No changes to the weekend forecast…mostly sunny and hot both days, with highs Saturday in the upper 80s (31 to 32 degrees Celsius), and in the low 90s (32 to 33 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. Lows Saturday night will be in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius). And it appears that the hot weather will be with us through most of next week. Get the air conditioning and swimming pools ready…