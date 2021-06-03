Metro Detroit weather: Showers for some today, heat wave for all this weekend

The rain arrived on schedule Friday and, as expected, some of us got more than others. As we wake up on our Thursday morning, there are still a few lingering light showers around, but more of us are dry than wet. The day ahead features a scattered light shower chance, but by no means a rained out day. Highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) won’t feel all that bad. Southwest wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 5:59 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:05 p.m.

Skies clear during the afternoon across the northwestern half of our area, then across the rest of the area this evening. Clouds then increase after midnight, with a scattered shower not out of the question. Lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 2 to 5 mph.

Mostly cloudy with a scattered shower possible on Friday (TGIF!), then skies begin clearing by late afternoon. Highs surge into the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear and milder Friday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Get the air conditioners, swimming pools and sun screen ready, as we’ll have mostly sunny skies this weekend, with highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius) Saturday, and in the low 90s (32 to 33 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. Overnight lows Saturday night will be in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius). Although the humidity will creep up a bit this weekend, it doesn’t become especially noticeable until next week.

Next Week

It remains hot and humid most of next week. Monday should be dry, but increasing humidity means that an afternoon thunderstorm becomes slightly more likely each day starting Tuesday. Highs through Wednesday remain near or a little above 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), with overnight lows in the upper 60s (20 to 21 degrees Celsius). Thunderstorm chances ramp up even more Thursday into Friday, with the higher rain chances knocking highs back into the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius), although overnight lows will remain uncomfortably warm.