Metro Detroit weather: Warm Saturday evening, heat continues tomorrow

DETROIT – An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties Saturday.

Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

It remains very warm this evening, so it’s important to stay hydrated and healthy. Skies will be mainly clear tonight, and it remains warm. Tomorrow will be hot, again, under a brilliant sun. Then, the humidity return and with that, increased instability next week.

Saturday evening will be great for grilling and relaxing after a hard day’s work or coming off the 18th hole. Temperatures will be in the warm 80s under fair skies.

Sunset is at 9:06 p.m.

Saturday night will be clear and warm. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 60s. Saturn and Jupiter will be visible in the southern and southeastern sky between 4:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. ET, Sunday.

Sunday will be hot, mostly sunny and more steamy. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 90s with heat indices in the middle and upper 90s. The record high is 94 degrees, set in 1988.

Monday provides the opportunity for Detroit to have a heat wave. If Saturday and Sunday have 90-degree readings, then we’ll have a heat wave with Monday potentially becoming the third consecutive day with a 90 degree high temperature.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and hot and humid. Daytime temperatures reach 90 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will have increased instability. It will be sweltering, again. Highs will be near or above 90 degrees. Also, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Marine Forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday: Sunny. Wind: SW 10-15 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 56 degrees.

Saturday Night: Clear. Wind: SSW 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 56 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: SSW 6-12 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 57 degrees.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Sunny. Wind: SW 10-15 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 63 degrees.

Saturday Night: Clear. Wind: SSW 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 64 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: SSW 6-12 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 64 degrees.

Lake Huron

Saturday: Sunny. Wind: SW 10-15 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 66 degrees.

Saturday Night: Clear. Wind: SSW 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 67 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: SSW 6-12 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 67 degrees.

