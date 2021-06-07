Metro Detroit weather: Warm Sunday night, muggy Monday with showers possible

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Tonight will be warm with clouds and gradually rising humidity. Muggy air remains for Monday with above-average temperatures, again. With the atmosphere more unstable, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. This pattern persists virtually all week.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and warm. Overnight lows will be near 70°F. It will be more muggy by dawn.

Sunrise is at 5:57 a.m. ET.

Hotter-than-average weather remains in the area on Monday. More humid air is thrown into the mix giving a chance of pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temps reach the upper 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have scattered showers and thunderstorms after lunchtime, too. Again, daytime temperatures reach the middle and upper 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny I’m very warm. I will be in the lower and middle 80s. On and off showers are possible, again.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

Ad

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android