Metro Detroit weather: Cooler Sunday night with showers after midnight and Monday afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Sunday night becomes cooler and will be dry in the beginning. Toward the end, by early Monday morning, showers arrive from the northwest. Monday will be wet in the beginning and at the end of the day with a dry spell in the middle. It will be warm, Monday. The middle of the week will be bright, warm and pleasant. Much warmer weather arrives at the end of this week with gorgeous conditions Juneteenth and Father’s Day right before Summer 2021 begins next Sunday night.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and cool. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s. Early morning showers are possible when a disturbance cruises in from the north.

This week

The rest of Monday will be partly sunny with a rest from any rain midday. Then, scattered showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be near or just above 80 degrees.

Sunny skies return Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be seasonably warm both days with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Ad

Thursday and Friday become much warmer and more humid, again. Daytime temps will be in the middle 80s each day with scattered showers and thunderstorms, Friday.

Welcome to Juneteenth, Saturday! The holiday will have mostly sunny skies, and it will be warm. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Summer begins, Saturday, with the summer solstice at 11:31 p.m. ET. It will be partly sunny and warm with highs near 80 degrees.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.