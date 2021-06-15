Metro Detroit weather update: June 15, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for June 15, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Feeling great this week
- Pleasant temperatures and lower dew points are making it feel a lot better than this time last week.
Showers and storms Friday
- Next front brings us showers and storms Friday.
Weekend looking good
- This weekend we’ll be between systems.
- Highs will be in the lower 80s both days.
More rain, storms Monday
- Another front comes through Monday and brings us more showers and storms.
Other headlines
Summer starts Sunday night
- Astronomical summer (summer Solstice) starts Sunday at 11:31 p.m.
Most daylight hours
- Sunday (June 20) is also the day that we see the most daylight hours in a single day.
- We’ll have 15 hours, 16 minutes and 5 seconds at Metro Airport.
- We’ll have 15 hours, 16 minutes and 51 seconds in the city of Detroit.