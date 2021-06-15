Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: June 15, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for June 15, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Feeling great this week

  • Pleasant temperatures and lower dew points are making it feel a lot better than this time last week.

Showers and storms Friday

  • Next front brings us showers and storms Friday.

Weekend looking good

  • This weekend we’ll be between systems.
  • Highs will be in the lower 80s both days.

More rain, storms Monday

  • Another front comes through Monday and brings us more showers and storms.

Other headlines

Summer starts Sunday night

  • Astronomical summer (summer Solstice) starts Sunday at 11:31 p.m.

Most daylight hours

  • Sunday (June 20) is also the day that we see the most daylight hours in a single day.
  • We’ll have 15 hours, 16 minutes and 5 seconds at Metro Airport.
  • We’ll have 15 hours, 16 minutes and 51 seconds in the city of Detroit.

