Metro Detroit weather: Thunderstorms, severe weather risks extend through weekend

DETROIT – So let’s talk about the weekend. The forecast has changed significantly since yesterday.

Saturday

Thunderstorms will end well before midnight heading into Saturday morning, leaving us dry and somewhat less humid. That’s the first big change -- humidity will remain noticeable to muggy through the weekend.

The second big change is the storm chances are back and they could be more than one round.

Watch for scattered thunderstorms first in the morning, then again in the afternoon. We’re in a Marginal Risk for severe weather both Saturday and Sunday. So if you have outdoor plans, keep the Local 4Casters app close by. We’ll still get plenty of dry time regardless. Highs will remain in the mid 80s.

Sunday

Sunday looks dry until closer to midnight. Showers and storms roll back into the area, mainly Monday when our final (of three if you’re scoring at home) cold fronts roll through.

In fact, storms may start to arrive right at the official start of summer just before midnight Sunday night. Expect even higher temperatures Sunday with heat index readings that will reach close to 90. We are technically included in the Marginal Risk again, but the severe chance is fairly small.

Monday

Humidity spikes even higher Monday with the likely showers and storms. But that will be the last of the warm and muggy air. Temperatures return to the 70s with much drier air starting on Tuesday.