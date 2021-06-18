Metro Detroit weather: Tracking storms Friday morning

DETROIT – Happy Friday!

There are a lot of moving parts to our Friday forecast, so let’s get right to it.

Today’s sunrise was at 5:57 a.m.

Showers and thunderstorms will increase through mid Friday morning. These morning storms will not be severe, so this will be incredibly important rainfall to help our moderate to severe drought conditions.

Once the rain and storms move through, we’ll become partly cloudy for a while. Then a scattered thunderstorm is possible from mid-afternoon into early evening. While the coverage of this afternoon’s storms will be limited, any storm that pops up can become severe. The highest risk for severe storms this afternoon -- which even includes a very small tornado risk -- is south of I-94.

Friday highs will be in the mid to upper 80s depending upon how much sunshine we get, and you’ll notice the humidity growing, as well.

Wind will blow from the south to southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Ad

Today’s sunset is at 9:13 p.m.

Friday night will become partly cloudy overnight, with lows in the mid 60s. A southwest wind will move at 2 to 5 mph.

Holiday weekend forecast update

Saturday will start partly cloudy, and we should remain dry into the early afternoon.

But then a compact, but potent, upper level disturbance will move right over us during the hottest part of the day. This will generate scattered thunderstorms and, due to favorable thermodynamics and kinematics aloft, these storms could become severe. In addition to a severe wind and hail threat, there’s even a small tornado risk.

The real-time radar on our weather app (Apple/Android) allows you to monitor the developing weather as it happens and, if you have alerts turned on, even sends you a push alert notifying you of potentially hazardous weather in your area.

Ad

Saturday highs should reach the mid 80s and, although it’ll be somewhat humid, it won’t be as humid as on Friday. Saturday night will become with lows in the low to mid 60s.

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.