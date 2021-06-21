Metro Detroit weather: Calmer, cooler stretch before heat, humidity return

DETROIT – We’ve really turned the corner into a calmer and much cooler stretch of weather -- although, the word “stretch” might be a... stretch.

Cooler start

Our first week of summer started muggy and stormy, but conditions have become decidedly more spring-like.

Temperatures by Tuesday morning will be in the 40s for everybody. It’s possible we might see some areas of fog, with the amount of rainfall we picked up since Sunday night.

While we’re on the topic of rainfall, radar estimates for the last seven days show a good chunk of the area likely saw 3–5 inches. Metro Airport officially recorded just under 2.5 inches in that time. Hopefully, we’ll see some change in this week’s Drought Monitor, which will be out Thursday.

High temperatures will remain in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, at least in the Metro Zone. Expect 60s for the majority of us Tuesday. The 4ZONE page shows the breakdown.

Ad

Summer returns

Temperatures jump 10 degrees Thursday for finishes in the mid-80s -- and yes, the humidity is coming back, too.

Thursday will remain rain-free, but thunderstorms are in the forecast Friday and both weekend days.

Temperatures might be a touch cooler over the weekend, but numbers will be close to seasonal norms.

Track the radar: