Metro Detroit weather: Chilly start in the 40s

What a difference a day makes. Monday morning we started the day humid with temperatures in the 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius). By contrast, this morning we are starting off in the 40s and, in some cases, well down in the 40s (6 to 9 degrees Celsius).

We’ll have plenty of sunshine this morning, then skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon as an upper level disturbance approaches. The disturbance’s timing coincident with the warmest part of the day means that some scattered showers are possible. Some of us won’t see one, but we’re all at risk. And remember that, with the cold air mass over us today, the freezing level aloft is lower, so that means that any particularly robust shower could even produce some pea size hail. But don’t worry about that…this size hail does not cause damage, and is not an indicator of severe weather. Keep an eye on our app’s real-time radar this afternoon if you have outdoor plans.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s (19 degrees Celsius) for most of us, with the heart of our Urban Heat Island perhaps barely touching 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph will shift to the southwest later in the day.

Clear skies Tuesday night, but not as cold, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s (9 to 11 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 2 to 5 mph.

Another upper level disturbance will cross the area on Wednesday, but this one will be weaker than Tuesday’s disturbance, so I expect nothing worse than partly cloudy skies at this point. Naturally, I’ll keep a close eye on things and update you if anything changes. Highs Wednesday rebound into the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius). This is still below average, but very pleasant as long as we can keep the day dry and with some sunshine.

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) as higher moisture air streams in.

Friday appears to be mostly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms developing at some point in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).

Showers and storms are likely Friday night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Unfortunately, right now it appears that we have shower and thunderstorm chances both Saturday and Sunday. The weather pattern from this weekend all the way through next week is rather nebulous, and the details are not clear right now, so stay tuned. But based upon what I’ve seen this morning in the long range models, I have at least a chance of rain every day from this weekend through the end of next week. Now, it may not end up being seven continuous days with rain, but today’s models give me no choice but to at least introduce the chance. It’ll be interesting to see how this evolves…