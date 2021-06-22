National Weather Service confirms brief tornado touched down Sunday in Lenawee County

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. – The National Weather Service confirmed on Monday that a tornado touched down in Lenawee County Sunday night.

According to NWS, the brief EF-1 tornado was confirmed southeast of Blissfield and impacted the northwest and northern portions of Riga.

It lasted from 9:23 p.m. until 9:27 p.m. Sunday. Officials said it traveled about 2.7 miles, with peak winds estimated to be 90 miles per hour, and at maximum width of 125 yards.

“The tornado damaged at least five homes, four outbuilding, three barns and numerous trees,” read a statement from NWS Monday night. “Damage included a mix of uprooted trees, snapped large limbs, roof loss, collapsed barn walls, fallen power poles, a toppled chimney, blown out fencing and an overturned air conditioner unit.”

Officials said the last tornado to hit Lenawee County was June 6, 2010, in northwest Adrian.

According to NWS, an EF -- or Enhanced Fujita -- scale is used to assign a rating to a tornado based on estimated wind speeds and related damage.