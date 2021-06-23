Metro Detroit weather: Chance of measurable rain for 7 straight days

DETROIT – Our late-week rain scenario is looking more serious as temperatures return to early-summer norms.

Serious soaking

Despite a few afternoon drops Wednesday, Friday starts a string of likely shower and thunderstorm chances that will be around for possibly seven straight days. This won’t be continuous rain, but expect to see measurable amounts at some point each day.

Right now, it looks we can plan for 3–5 inches over the seven-day stretch. Why so much? Well, the cold front heading our way will stall out nearby, acting as the train tracks for a locomotive of wet weather. It could waver a little bit north or south, but overall, it doesn’t look like it will be far enough away to rule out rain any of those days.

We’ll be watching creek, stream and river levels during the event. Despite our drought status, last week delivered a healthy dose of rain, setting the stage for potential problems by next week.

Summer feel, finally

Our unseasonably cool departure from summer is about to end. Lows by Thursday morning will be hanging around 60 degrees. Then, highs will reach the mid-80s.

That will likely be our warmest temperature of the forecast. When that stagnant system arrives Friday, clouds and repeated areas of rain will keep daytime highs around 80 degrees.

Humidity will be rising as well, so plan on a muggy feel to the forecast after Thursday. That means morning lows won’t be nearly as cool.

Daytime starts will be in the mid- to upper 60s for the foreseeable future.

