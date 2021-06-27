Metro Detroit weather: Widely scattered afternoon showers, few thunderstorms Sunday evening

Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

Fortunately, the weather is much more tame than the past couple of days. Showers are present, but they are widely scattered and will remain that way through the evening. Rain leaves overnight with warm and muggy conditions. More scattered showers and storms return tomorrow but are gone in time for the Ford Fireworks tomorrow night.

Sunday evening will have showers and thunderstorms with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

Sunday night will have scattered showers and storms. Still warm with overnight lows near 70 degrees.

The weather Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday is like a broken record. It will be warm and partly sunny to mostly cloudy each day with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly during the day.

More: Live weather radar: Tracking more rain, storms in SE Michigan

Because wet weather is more likely before nightfall, the Ford Fireworks have a decent chance of happening Monday night. Showers will be heavy at times while the sun is up in the afternoon and early evening. After the sun sets, raindrops gradually become more scattered and move away.

