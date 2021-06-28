SE Michigan weather radar, alerts, updates: Download the WDIV Local4Casters app

DETROIT – One of my favorite things to do is check the weather radar. I find myself doing it obsessively.

Not in a bad way, but enough that my family and friends know this about me and routinely ask me to do it for them -- “Hey, Dave, what’s the radar showing?” How about downloading this app yourselves?!

I kid, I kid. I am more than happy to be that guy, because:

I want to know when the rain is coming and how much to expect so I can tell my friend to clear his basement. 🌧️🌧️

I want to know if there is lightning in an approaching storm and how many strikes are happening nearby so I can tell my kids to get inside. 🌩️🌩️

I also want the detailed forecast for the next several hours or days so I know how to plan ahead appropriately. ⛅ 🗓️

Are you like me? The WDIV Local4Casters Weather app is a must-have for anyone who likes to know how to plan for the weather before they head out the door.

What sets this weather app apart from the rest?

Live radar and realtime forecasts from WDIV Local 4′s team of meteorologists. We have a team of trained professionals who have dedicated their lives to weather science and forecasting to keep their community safer.

Severe Weather Alerts -- Is there a severe thunderstorm approaching? Flooding? A tornado watch? You will have these answer right on your phone -- pushed right to you.

Hourly forecasts -- What’s the latest update on the rain? You’ll never ask this question again.

48-hour, 5-day and 10-day forecasts -- Is the weekend a washout or what? This app keeps you in the loop.

Storm and snow tracking -- Where and when, exactly, is the storm? Another question you’ll have the answer to.

See and share photos of the weather -- Show everyone what you’re dealing with in your neighborhood. This is one of my favorite features because it keeps us connected as a community.

