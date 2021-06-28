Weekend rain pushes June 2021 to one of Detroit’s wettest Junes

DETROIT – Detroit received 1.98 inches of rain on Friday and 0.39 inches of rain Saturday. The two-day total of 2.37 inches was no where near any top 20 list of rainfall within 48 hours in Motown (not even in the top 50). However, it did help June 2021 become one of the wettest Junes on record.

The precipitation in 24 hours June 25-26. (WDIV)

By the way, the greatest amount of rain in a 48-hour period was 5.36 inches from September 10 to September 11, 2000. Many Detroiters remember the massive flooding in 2014. From August 11 through August 12, 4.85 inches of rain fell.

With less than five days to go in the month, our six month of this year has yielded 5.01 inches of rain. This makes June 2021 the nineteenth wettest June on record. Detroit’s wettest June was in 1892 with 8.31 inches of water collected in the rain gauges. The second and third wettest Junes were in the twentieth century; 1987 and 1902 with 7.04 and 6.97 inches, respectively.

An abbreviated list of Southeast Michigan's wettest Junes. (WDIV)

There are three more days to go in June after today, Sunday. Rain showers are in the forecast tonight and each of the following days. If the Motor city makes it to 5.15 inches of rain, June 2021 becomes tied for the 18th wettest, and a tie for 17th wettest is achieved with a total of 5.24 inches. It will take less than an inch, 0.89 inches of additional water from the sky, to put June 2021 in the top ten wettest Junes.

Records go back to the 1870s with measurements taken in Detroit-proper until 1958 when climatological data started being collected at Detroit Wayne County Metropolitan Airport (DTW).

Data of the 20 wettest and driest Junes in Metro Detroit (WDIV)

