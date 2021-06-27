Metro Detroit floods: How to get help

DETROIT – Overnight storms caused flooding across Metro Detroit. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency due to the impact of the flooding Saturday.

Barricades block off stretches of roads and highways across Metro Detroit to prevent drivers from getting stuck. You can see the Local 4 Traffic Map here.

The impact of the storm was devastating. Hundreds of vehicles were submerged and many homes were flooded. Detroit city officials are working to get its pumping stations up and running, but city leaders need to hear directly from residents if they need help.

Gary Brown, with the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, said Detroiters who experienced damage from the storm and water to call 313-267-8000.

Dearborn residents are asked to call 313-943-3030 to report their situation, which will be used when the city uses relief funds.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking those impacted by flooding to call 211 or visit mi211.org to be connected to the closest United Way, which will help with housing and assist those affected by the storm.

Anyone who sees utility poles or wires downed are asked to contact DTE Energy right away at 800-477-4747.

If you see someone stranded in rising water, do not hesitate to call 911.

