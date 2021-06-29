Metro Detroit weather update: June 29, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for June 29, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Showers, storms rest of Tuesday
- Showers and storms are moving through Tuesday afternoon -- some of which are severe.
- Strong damaging winds gusting over 60 mph will be the biggest threat, but localized flooding will again be an issue to watch out for as well as some small hail.
- The line of storms that’s moving into the west zone should be out of the area by 5 p.m.
- The air mass will still be somewhat unstable behind these storms, so we can’t rule out a few more isolated showers and storms through sunset, but the worst of it should be with the afternoon batch.
Rain chances rest of week
- Showers and storms are expected once again Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon and early evening.
- Thursday a few instability showers will be around. The threat for storms is smaller here.
Improvements this weekend
- Still looking better this weekend as drier air moves in.
- Can’t completely rule out a stray shower, but the chances look pretty small.
Other headlines
Highest normal high of the year
- The normal high will be at 84 degrees on July 4. This is the highest normal high that we see.
- It stays at 84 through July 27.