Metro Detroit weather: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
, Digital Managing Editor

Severe weather alerts are being issued Tuesday afternoon for several counties in southeastern Michigan as storms move through the region.

  • Parts of Genesee, Lapeer and Oakland counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 2:45 p.m.
  • Washtenaw County is also under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3 p.m.

Watch the live weather radar in the video player above.

Metro Detroit weather update: June 29, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

From the Local4Casters:

Showers, storms rest of Tuesday

  • Showers and storms are moving through Tuesday afternoon -- some of which are severe.
  • Strong damaging winds gusting over 60 mph will be the biggest threat, but localized flooding will again be an issue to watch out for as well as some small hail.
  • The line of storms that’s moving into the west zone should be out of the area by 5 p.m.
  • The air mass will still be somewhat unstable behind these storms, so we can’t rule out a few more isolated showers and storms through sunset, but the worst of it should be with the afternoon batch.

Rain chances rest of week

  • Showers and storms are expected once again Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon and early evening.
  • Thursday a few instability showers will be around. The threat for storms is smaller here.

Improvements this weekend

  • Still looking better this weekend as drier air moves in.
  • Can’t completely rule out a stray shower, but the chances look pretty small.

Highest normal high of the year

  • The normal high will be at 84 degrees on July 4. This is the highest normal high that we see.
  • It stays at 84 through July 27.

