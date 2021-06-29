Metro Detroit weather: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued

Severe weather alerts are being issued Tuesday afternoon for several counties in southeastern Michigan as storms move through the region.

Parts of Genesee, Lapeer and Oakland counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 2:45 p.m.

Washtenaw County is also under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3 p.m.

Watch the live weather radar in the video player above.

Metro Detroit weather update: June 29, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

From the Local4Casters:

Showers, storms rest of Tuesday

Showers and storms are moving through Tuesday afternoon -- some of which are severe.

Strong damaging winds gusting over 60 mph will be the biggest threat, but localized flooding will again be an issue to watch out for as well as some small hail.

The line of storms that’s moving into the west zone should be out of the area by 5 p.m.

The air mass will still be somewhat unstable behind these storms, so we can’t rule out a few more isolated showers and storms through sunset, but the worst of it should be with the afternoon batch.

Rain chances rest of week

Showers and storms are expected once again Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon and early evening.

Thursday a few instability showers will be around. The threat for storms is smaller here.

Improvements this weekend

Still looking better this weekend as drier air moves in.

Can’t completely rule out a stray shower, but the chances look pretty small.

Highest normal high of the year