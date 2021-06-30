Metro Detroit weather: Change in the air with some shower chances

Good Wednesday morning! We are starting to see a shift in our weather pattern although it won’t be too noticeable just yet. So it’s soupy and cloudy as you head out and about with temps in the low 70s. We’ve had a few showers here and there overnight but most of the roads are dry and skies will stay mostly cloudy and mostly dry, but keep that umbrella handy. There is a cool front moving through which will stall out near the Ohio border and this will be a spark for some showers today.

Sunrise is at 6 a.m.

This cool front will eventually rid us of the dangerous heat and humidity, but it will first bring some showers through Metro Detroit. The frontal passage timing for showers is mainly late morning through the afternoon with our South Zone seeing the best chance for lingering showers near the front as it stalls. So it’s no washout today, and nothing severe is expected however, a few showers may produce lightning as they move through midday. Highs will be in the lower 80s after we hit 90°F yesterday. Skies will be mostly cloudy and the winds start WSW 5-10 mph and shift to the WNW late in the day as cooler and less humid air slowly moves in and we’ll feel that more tomorrow.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

Thursday through Saturday will be noticeably cooler with highs mainly in the upper 70s. We will see partly sunny skies tomorrow with a few stray showers riding in on this slightly cooler air moving into Metro Detroit. We don’t expect much rain tomorrow, more hit or miss, and most of us stay dry with partly sunny skies. Friday and Saturday now look totally dry which is more great news for the Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA event at the Detroit Golf Course. Again, highs in the mid to upper 70s and comfy with mostly sunshine both days before some of that summer heat returns Sunday. So our 4th of July will be warming into the mid or upper 80s and an isolated pop up shower is possible with the peak heat of the afternoon. Stay tuned!

