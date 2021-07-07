Metro Detroit weather update: July 7, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of the area (except Sanilac County) until 9 p.m. Thursday evening.

Storms are already going as of 1:30 p.m. and will continue through the evening.

