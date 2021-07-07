Metro Detroit weather update: July 7, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 7, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Storms Wednesday
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of the area (except Sanilac County) until 9 p.m. Thursday evening.
- Storms are already going as of 1:30 p.m. and will continue through the evening.
- Severe threats include wind gusts over 60 mph, hail and isolated flash flooding in areas that see downpours. While the tornado threat is small, it can’t be ruled out (tornado warning north of Lansing as of 1:30 p.m.)
More: Metro Detroit weather: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect
Rain chances linger Thursday
- More showers continue through a good chunk of Thursday. While we can’t rule out storms, it looks like it will be mainly rain.
Weekend sneak peek
- Rain looks to stay just south of us most of the weekend.
- Saturday is looking good with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
- Rain returns later at night on Sunday.
Other headlines
Tropical Storm Elsa
- Tropical Storm Elsa is moving through northern Florida on Wednesday afternoon. It’s heading into the Carolinas and eastern Virginia Thursday.
- By the weekend it’ll be in Nova Scotia.
More: Live stream: Tracking Tropical Storm Elsa as it travels through Florida
Heat anniversaries
- 112 degrees in Mio, Michigan on July 13, 1936