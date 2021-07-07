Metro Detroit weather: Tracking severe thunderstorms

Metro Detroit is under a severe thunderstorm watch Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Watch the live radar above.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Lapeer, Monroe and Oakland counties until 3:45 p.m. Part of Oakland County is under the warning until 4 p.m.

The following counties are under the watch until 9 p.m. Wednesday:

Genesee

Lapeer

Lenawee

Livingston

Macomb

Monroe

Oakland

St. Clair

Washtenaw

Wayne

From the Local4Casters -- what to expect

Storms Wednesday

Storms are already going as of 1:30 p.m. and will continue through the evening.

Severe threats include wind gusts over 60 mph, hail and isolated flash flooding in areas that see downpours. While the tornado threat is small, it can’t be ruled out (tornado warning north of Lansing as of 1:30 p.m.)

Rain chances linger Thursday

More showers continue through a good chunk of Thursday. While we can’t rule out storms, it looks like it will be mainly rain.

Weekend sneak peek

Rain looks to stay just south of us most of the weekend.

Saturday is looking good with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Rain returns later at night on Sunday.

