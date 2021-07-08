Metro Detroit weather: Monitoring another severe weather threat

Scattered but severe thunderstorms pounded the Metro Area Wednesday afternoon, with the most intense cluster of storms tracking eastward a few miles either side of I-696 from Novi through Birmingham through the Grosse Pointes and St. Clair Shores. We’ve received numerous reports of trees and large limbs downed which, of course, has resulted in many power outages.

That loss of power is more than just an inconvenience...it means no air conditioning for some and, given the incredibly steamy air mass overhead, it was a most difficult sleeping night for those without a/c.

Some of us, particularly across the northern half of the area, will have an overnight thunderstorm (not severe) passing through prior to daybreak. Then we’ll get a bit of a lull with just a few scattered showers around. But don’t let your guard down: an approaching cold front will trigger more scattered storms this afternoon, and a few of them (especially southeast of a line from Port Huron through Ann Arbor) could produce strong to severe wind gusts.

But that cold front also brings some good news: it’s the front edge of a drier air mass and, by the time many of you go to bed Thursday night, you’ll notice the humidity dropping as the drier air oozes in.

Until then, we’ll have sticky highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius), with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:05 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:11 p.m.

Scattered showers Thursday night will be light and not pose any problems. Temps by dawn drop into the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly cloudy to start our Friday (some models even have a few showers around early in the day), then becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s (24 to 26 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, and what a great night of sleeping weather it’ll be with lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

I still think we’ll manage to keep Saturday dry, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius). What a delightful summer day, for a change!

Increasing clouds Saturday night, with lows creeping back into the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

The models still differ on the rain chances and timing for Sunday. Right now, I think it’s prudent to expect at least a chance of light rain by afternoon, with the best chance being across the southern half of the area. Highs in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius). Stay tuned...