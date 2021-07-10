Metro Detroit weather: Cooler Friday night, crisp by dawn

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday night, Motown!

For once no rain is expected in a night. In addition, no rain will fall in two consecutive days as of Saturday. It will be sunny and warm the first half of this weekend. But you know wet weather is right around the corner, and it arrives for the second half of the weekend.

Friday night will have fair skies and cooler conditions. Overnight lows will be in the 50s. Wonderful weather for throwing up the windows and allowing a nice cross breeze to blow through our homes.

Sunrise is at 6:07 a.m. ET.

Saturday mostly sunny, warm. We will still have comfortable humidity is high temperatures in the upper 70s to 80 degrees Fahrenheit. If you have plans to go to a park or nature center, this is the day to do it.

Sunday will have increasing clouds with rain arriving from the south. Neighborhood south of 8 mile, including the city of Detroit, will get wet by noon or shortly after work. North of a mile, we’re being dry until mid or late afternoon. Eyes will be in the middle 70s.

Ad

Monday will be partly sunny and more humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely again, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in your 85 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday idea very warm and muggy, as well. These days will also have showers or thunderstorms as afternoon reach the middle 80s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.