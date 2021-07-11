Metro Detroit weather: Mild Saturday night with clouds getting thicker

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown!

Clouds thicken and lower overnight. Rain arrives by dawn. Sunday will be wet with scattered rain showers (light to moderate) with cooler than average conditions. Thunder and lightning are possible from time to time. Afterward, it becomes much warmer and more humid the rest of next week with showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday night will have increasing clouds and it remains mild. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 60s.

Sunday will have increasing clouds with rain arriving from the south. Neighborhood south of 8 Mile, including the City of Detroit, will get wet by noon or shortly after. North of 8 Mile will be dry until the middle or late afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Monday will be partly sunny and more humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely again, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be 85°F.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be very warm and muggy as well. These days will also have showers or thunderstorms as afternoon temperatures reach the middle 80s.

Ad

Thursday and Friday will feel like the dog days of summer, too. Highs will be in the 80s with humid conditions. Skies will be partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Marine Forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday Night: Cloudier. Wind: SE 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 76 degrees.

Sunday: Rain showers, a few thunderstorms. Wind: SSE 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 76 degrees.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday Night: Cloudier. Wind: SSE 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 74 degrees.

Sunday: Rain showers. Wind: SSE 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 74 degrees.

Lake Huron

Saturday Night: Cloudier. Wind: SSE 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 68 degrees.

Sunday: Rain showers. Wind: SSE 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 69 degrees.

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday Night: Clear, chilly to cool. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

Sunday: Cloudier. Highs in the low and mid 70s.

Ad

Upper Peninsula

Saturday Night: Clear, chilly to cool. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.